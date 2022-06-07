Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE: BLCO) recently:

6/6/2022 – Bausch + Lomb is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Bausch + Lomb is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Bausch + Lomb is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Bausch + Lomb is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Bausch + Lomb is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Bausch + Lomb is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Bausch + Lomb is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Bausch + Lomb is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Bausch + Lomb is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Bausch + Lomb is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Bausch + Lomb is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BLCO opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.