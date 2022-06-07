Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.86-$7.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.64 billion-$51.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.59 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAYRY. UBS Group raised their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €96.00 ($103.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($82.80) to €83.00 ($89.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €90.00 ($96.77) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.25.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.3693 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

