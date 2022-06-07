Berenberg Bank Lowers Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Price Target to €1.10

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €3.10 ($3.33) to €1.10 ($1.18) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.17) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

AFLYY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. 23,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.88.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

