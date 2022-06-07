Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

BLI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. 964,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,943. The company has a market cap of $359.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.95. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 89.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Hobbs sold 98,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $409,685.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,301,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,023,000 after purchasing an additional 294,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 38.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,201,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,295 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 6.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,539,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,420 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,395 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

