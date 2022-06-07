BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,467.52.
BHP stock opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56.
BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
