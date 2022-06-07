Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $25.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of BIG opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.13.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

