BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Dale Broadrick Buys 3,000 Shares

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $14,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 282,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,577.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Dale Broadrick acquired 1,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,690.00.
- On Thursday, May 26th, Dale Broadrick purchased 4,950 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $17,374.50.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Dale Broadrick acquired 46,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $262,660.00.
- On Thursday, March 31st, Dale Broadrick purchased 10,700 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,504.00.
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Dale Broadrick purchased 5,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick purchased 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick purchased 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.
BRTX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. 12,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $39.20.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.