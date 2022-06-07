BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Dale Broadrick Buys 3,000 Shares

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $14,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 282,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,577.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Dale Broadrick acquired 1,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,690.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Dale Broadrick purchased 4,950 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $17,374.50.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Dale Broadrick acquired 46,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $262,660.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Dale Broadrick purchased 10,700 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,504.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dale Broadrick purchased 5,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick purchased 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick purchased 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.

BRTX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. 12,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $39.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BRTX Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

