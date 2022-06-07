Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Black Knight by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.98. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

