Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackboxstocks Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels. Blackboxstocks Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Shares of BLBX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 100,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Blackboxstocks has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackboxstocks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

