Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 9,550 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,185 shares in the company, valued at $39,197,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96.

On Thursday, May 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00.

Shares of BX stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,955,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,941. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.59 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Blackstone by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in Blackstone by 49.5% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 21.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 24,763.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 108,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

