Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Head to Head Survey

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) and Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Grosvenor Capital Management has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and Blackstone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grosvenor Capital Management $531.59 million 2.79 $21.48 million $0.38 20.79 Blackstone $22.58 billion 3.68 $5.86 billion $7.34 16.17

Blackstone has higher revenue and earnings than Grosvenor Capital Management. Blackstone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grosvenor Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Blackstone shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and Blackstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grosvenor Capital Management 4.43% -183.85% 21.73% Blackstone 23.77% 18.77% 9.94%

Dividends

Grosvenor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Blackstone pays an annual dividend of $5.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Grosvenor Capital Management pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone pays out 71.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grosvenor Capital Management and Blackstone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grosvenor Capital Management 0 1 2 0 2.67 Blackstone 0 4 6 0 2.60

Grosvenor Capital Management presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.42%. Blackstone has a consensus target price of $145.56, suggesting a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Grosvenor Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grosvenor Capital Management is more favorable than Blackstone.

Summary

Blackstone beats Grosvenor Capital Management on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. It prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, advanced electronics, information technology, biosciences, and advanced materials. It focuses on Ohio and the Midwest region. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia. The firm's corporate private equity business pursues transactions throughout the world across a variety of transaction types, including large buyouts,special situations, distressed mortgage loans, mid-cap buyouts, buy and build platforms, which involves multiple acquisitions behind a single management team and platform, and growth equity/development projects involving significant majority stakes in portfolio companies and minority investments in operating companies, shipping, real estate, corporate or consumer loans, and alternative energy greenfield development projects in energy and power, property, dislocated markets, shipping opportunities, financial institution breakups, re-insurance, and improving freight mobility, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, enterprise tech and consumer, as well as consumer technologies. The fund considers investment in Asia and Latin America. It has a three year investment period. Its hedge fund business manages a broad range of commingled and customized fund solutions and its credit business focuses on loans, and securities of non-investment grade companies spread across the capital structure including senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity. Blackstone Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices across Asia, Europe and North America.

