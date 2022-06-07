Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

Get Blue Star Foods alerts:

Blue Star Foods stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. Blue Star Foods has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Blue Star Foods ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Star Foods will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blue Star Foods during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Star Foods (Get Rating)

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Star Foods (BSFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.