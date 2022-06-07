bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Sells $11,521.71 in Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) insider Thomas J. Klima sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $11,521.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

bluebird bio stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,953,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,842. The company has a market cap of $257.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 111.73% and a negative net margin of 2,183.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 72.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,058,000 after acquiring an additional 142,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 283,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 195,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLUE. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

