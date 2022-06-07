BMO Capital Markets Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $85.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.90.

Shares of COUP opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.15.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $775,878.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,733,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,838,000 after purchasing an additional 689,568 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,391,000 after purchasing an additional 565,995 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

