Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,624.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 519,172 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $53,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,057.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after buying an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $24,268,000.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $65.79 and a one year high of $134.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.80.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.