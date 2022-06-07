Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of BOOT opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $65.79 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.80.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,180 shares of company stock worth $2,152,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,802,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 103.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

