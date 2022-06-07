Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.53. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $65.79 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.80.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.67.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $237,000.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.