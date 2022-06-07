Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.53. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $65.79 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.80.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $237,000.
About Boot Barn (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
