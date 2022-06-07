Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by Barclays

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

