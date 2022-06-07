Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-9% yr/yr to $8.78-9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

BAH stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.01. 5,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,697. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

