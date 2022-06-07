Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE BAK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.68. Braskem has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 156.07% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braskem will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Braskem by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Braskem by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

