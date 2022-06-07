Brian L. Vance Sells 5,470 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HFWA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 120,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,259. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $919.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.63. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $21,625,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $6,515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 168,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

