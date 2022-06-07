Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCO. StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.49. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $80.43.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,221,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,866,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brink’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,717,000 after buying an additional 69,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

