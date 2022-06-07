British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,400

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 4,200 ($52.63) to GBX 4,400 ($55.14) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($45.11) to GBX 3,800 ($47.62) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,100.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 84,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,707. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

