British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 542.50 ($6.80).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.15) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.27) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.95) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry acquired 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £80,277.12 ($100,597.89). Also, insider Mark Aedy acquired 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 533 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,312.68). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,106.

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 536.20 ($6.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 516.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 523.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 441.70 ($5.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 563.80 ($7.07).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

