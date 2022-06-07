British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BTLCY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 650 ($8.15) to GBX 710 ($8.90) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. British Land has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

