Brokerages Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Post $0.11 EPS

Analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. CECO Environmental reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 36.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $8.37.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

