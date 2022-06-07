Brokerages Anticipate CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.44. CNO Financial Group posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director David B. Foss acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,537.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 41,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,358. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.