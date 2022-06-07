Brokerages Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $6.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

DAR opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,618 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,541. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

