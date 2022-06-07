Brokerages Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.16). Esports Entertainment Group reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 989,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 221,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 49,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMBL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. 3,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,872. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

