Brokerages Anticipate FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RAIL shares. StockNews.com downgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In related news, insider W Matthew Tonn acquired 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 47,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $174,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 81,940 shares of company stock valued at $299,511 in the last 90 days. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 30.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAIL opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

