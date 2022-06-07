Brokerages Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $73.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.59 million and the lowest is $72.50 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $47.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $297.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $302.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $366.64 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $371.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

GDYN opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

In other news, Director Patrick Nicolet purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.