Brokerages Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.19. Kforce posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $416.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

KFRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,917 shares of company stock worth $634,765 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kforce by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.07. 229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,379. Kforce has a 1-year low of $55.94 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

