Brokerages Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,302 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,613 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,390,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,291,000 after purchasing an additional 973,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 77,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,176. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

