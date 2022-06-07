Brokerages Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $20.00 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $1.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 327.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $30.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 million to $47.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $102.58 million, with estimates ranging from $23.74 million to $242.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZYME. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Zymeworks by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Zymeworks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

