Brokerages Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $20.00 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $1.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 327.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $30.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 million to $47.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $102.58 million, with estimates ranging from $23.74 million to $242.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ZYME. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.
Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.
Zymeworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)
- Teladoc Health Stock is Pricing Right
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times
- 3 Precious Metals ETFs to Play the Commodities Boom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.