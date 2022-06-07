Brokerages Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 170%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

AGLE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. 139,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,783. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 80,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

