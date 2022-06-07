Brokerages Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.87% and a negative net margin of 139.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $272.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

