Brokerages Expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.48). aTyr Pharma posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIFE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at $14,210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 302.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 482,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 362,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

