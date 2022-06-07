Brokerages Expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFEGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.48). aTyr Pharma posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIFE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at $14,210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 302.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 482,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 362,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.