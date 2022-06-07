Brokerages Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Rating) will report $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $370,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,447.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRDF opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $8.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

