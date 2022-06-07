Brokerages Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. Columbia Banking System posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.82. 1,059,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,896. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
