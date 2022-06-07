Brokerages Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCOGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Columbus McKinnon to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 158,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,675. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $979.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

About Columbus McKinnon (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.