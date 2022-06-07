Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.25 Million

Brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) to report $19.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $19.50 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $16.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $80.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $83.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $89.30 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $96.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million.

CWCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth $2,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 452.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 132,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 501,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

