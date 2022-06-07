Brokerages Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post $2.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.09. Crocs posted earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $10.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $12.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CROX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,316 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,406.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,369. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. Crocs has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

