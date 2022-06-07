Brokerages Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to Post $0.36 EPS

Analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.40. Daseke reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a return on equity of 68.94% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Daseke by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,406 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 83,334 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Daseke by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 71,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSKE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.87. Daseke has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

