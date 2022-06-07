Brokerages Expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCRD. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 409,798 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 294,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (Get Rating)

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

