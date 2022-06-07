Brokerages Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.56. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.33 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

FFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FFBC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 676,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,097. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,538.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $70,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,423.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

