Brokerages Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Franchise Group reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,507,000 after purchasing an additional 195,510 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 64,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRG traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.86. 51,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,184. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

