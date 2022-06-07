Brokerages Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.32. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

