Brokerages Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) to report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.47. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $73.90 and a 12-month high of $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

