Brokerages Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. SLR Investment posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SLR Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. 1,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,989. The stock has a market cap of $875.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 174.47%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

