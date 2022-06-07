Brokerages Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. SLR Investment posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SLR Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. 1,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,989. The stock has a market cap of $875.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 174.47%.

About SLR Investment (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.