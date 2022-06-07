Brokerages Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) to post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.05. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.